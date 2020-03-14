US preacher healed viewers of the Coronavirus through their televisions last night.

Eze Chuks 1 hour ago News, World Leave a comment 10 Views

A popular US preacher , Kenneth Copeland healed viewers of the Coronavirus through their televisions last night. He was seem praying on TV with his hand stretched and covered with what appears to be a hand sanitizer. It was not clear if people were actually healed . However, twitter users think it is fraud

