A popular US preacher , Kenneth Copeland healed viewers of the Coronavirus through their televisions last night. He was seem praying on TV with his hand stretched and covered with what appears to be a hand sanitizer. It was not clear if people were actually healed . However, twitter users think it is fraud
This is Franklin Graham’s compatriot in televangelical fraud Kenneth Copeland shilling for private jet dollars by performing #COVID19 cures through the TV. #Resist #FalseProphets pic.twitter.com/JIzAe0wuil— Alien Nation Refugee 🇨🇦🌊🧢 💙🌈 #JoeBiden2020 (@raichle6ix) March 14, 2020