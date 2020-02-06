The Nigeria senate has held an emergency meeting to discuss the strange disease that has already killed 15 persons in Benue state and infected around 104 people . It was reported that the outbreak of this strange disease occurred on January 29, 2020, in Oye, Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Although it has not been officially confirmed if these death are as a result of coronavirus, the Senate is suspecting that the outbreak may be coronavirus epidemic which would require urgent health measures to identify.

The Senate therefore directed the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately investigate the disease and also deplore health personnel to the affected area to ascertain the nature of the disease.

The senate has alerted Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any strange illness.

According to businessday

The Senate’s alarm was as a result of a motion by Senator Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South) during plenary on Thursday.

Leading the debate, Moro revealed some of the names of the victims of the strange disease as Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo, Andy Edu, all of whom, he said, died 48 hours after contracting the undiagnosed disease.

According to him, the disease, which he said, is yet to be ascertained by medical experts in Benue State, has symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.

“As on Monday, February 3, 2020, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic has risen to one hundred and four,” Senator Moro lamented. source

"The Coronavirus is new and it is very similar to other viruses, we don’t expect this virus to get to rural areas except people who have travelled out went to rural area, so an advisory has been issued out.” Minister @Fmohnigeria, Dr @OsagieEhanire . pic.twitter.com/ceDahdng4Y — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 4, 2020