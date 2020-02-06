There are reports from Ghanaian media and the British Broadcasting Service say Ghana’s Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has received two medical cases suspected to be 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital quarantine di two men wey dem suspect of de virus. Head of Disease Surveillance at di Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, tell BBC Pidgin say “de results of de test prove say both of dem be negative.” “We go like talk de public say make dem no fear sake of de virus no dey Ghana” he add. SOURCE

The cases were reported on Thursday and involve two foreigners, a Chinese and an Argentine, who were both referred to Ghana’s premier hospital from an undisclosed health facility in Accra.

De two suspects who be men, report dema bodi to di emergency unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for Accra on Wednesday dey complain of malaise, muscle pains and flu symptoms after one private hospital turn dem away sake of dema symptoms.

De Argentine, leave Shanghai for Accra in January dis year while en Chinese counterpart lef en home country for Ghana around September 2019.

Accra Secretary for Ghana Medical Association, Dr William Baah talk say de two patients dey inside isolated facility wey dem collect blood samples from them for further analysis.